Maryland State Highway Administration Begins Resurfacing Two Bridges Along Route 5 in Charles County

The Maryland State Highway Administration will patch and resurface asphalt approaches at two bridges along northbound MD 5 (Leonardtown Road) in Charles County starting October 20th.

This system preservation project should be complete by the end of October, weather permitting.

Crews will work at the northbound MD 5 (Leonardtown Road) bridge at Mill Dam Run and the northbound MD 5 (Leonardtown Road) bridge at Zekiah Swamp Run.

Drivers can expect lane closures along northbound MD 5 between Olivers Shop Road and La Plata Road, Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and overnight Sundays through Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Work schedules are subject to change.

The State Highway Administration’s contractor, Ardent Company LLC of Va., will use portable message signs to advise travelers of upcoming lane closures. Crews will also use temporary traffic signs and barrels to guide travelers through the work zone.

Customers may contact the SHA District 5 Office by calling 410-841-1000 or 1-800-331-5603 for additional information.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, go to Project Portal, or visit the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.