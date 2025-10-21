St. Mary’s County Museums to Host Free Family Holiday Events & Exhibits 2025

St. Mary’s County Government’s Museum Division, which oversees Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum, and the Old Jail Museum is pleased to present special events and exhibits during the holiday season.

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum

Holiday Family Open House (Sunday, November 30, 2025, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.). Kick off the holiday season with family activities, refreshments, and more! Get a jump on your holiday shopping at the Museum Store. Admission is free for the day.

Holiday Exhibit at Piney Point (daily from Sunday, November 30, 2025, until December 31, 2025, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.). Join us for a family friendly holiday exhibit where visitors can tour the museum, lighthouse, and historic park. Admission is $7.00 for adults; $3.50 for seniors, students, and military; and 5 and under free. The Museum Store will be open during museum hours for holiday shopping. Exhibits are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Old Jail Museum

First Friday in Leonardtown & Daily (December 5, 2025, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., or daily from 10 – 5 p.m.). Come take a tour of this fascinating historic site or shop at the Museum Store for a variety of unique gifts. Admission is free.

St. Clement’s Island Museum

This museum will not be holding any holiday events in 2025 due to the ongoing construction of the new facility! The museum store is open, though, in the annex building next to the parking lot, daily, for your holiday shopping.

November 30, 2025, is also Museum Store Sunday at all three museum sites: Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum, and the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown. Our museums join over 700 museum stores to offer relaxing, inspired shopping inside your favorite St. Mary’s County museums. Museum Store Sunday offers a special shopping experience in our one-of-a-kind stores, showcasing a broad assortment of unique, mission-specific gifts. From books to jewelry, to children’s products, to home accessories, and offerings by local artisans and authors, there is something for everyone. Shop knowing you are supporting the museum mission and programs!

If you cannot make it to any shop during the month, you can shop at the online Friends Museum Store 24/7, which offers contact-free local delivery and free shipping to friends and family outside the area: https://friendsmuseumstore.square.site.

For more information on hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices, and more, following our museums on Facebook at:

St. Clement’s Island Museum: Facebook.com/SCIMuseum

Old Jail Museum & Visitor Center: Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseum

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum: Facebook.com/1836Light

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River.

These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison, and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets. For more information, please visit: museums.stmarysmd.com.