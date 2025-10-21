Calvert Marine Museum November 2025 Events

The Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons invites visitors to enjoy a variety of educational and family-friendly events this November—from fossil identification to honoring our veterans—and to take advantage of fabulous shopping opportunities at the Museum Store.

For the full calendar of November events, visit our website www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Sundays, Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 – Beyond the Displays: Artifact Stories | 1:30–2:30 p.m.

Join museum educator Lori to explore the museum’s artifacts, uncovering their origins and significance. Hear how World War II shaped Solomons and discover hidden details in the museum murals. Learn something new every tour. Included with museum admission

Thursdays, Nov. 6 & 13 – Sea Squirts | 10:15 and 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is Maryland Symbols – Sports. Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Nov. 7 – First Fossil Friday! | 1–4:30 p.m.

Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from Calvert Cliffs or other local areas to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits.

Saturday, Nov. 8 – Jellyfish Day | 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

In November, we celebrate jellyfish, the amazingly tentacled invertebrates of the Chesapeake Bay! Stop by to check out the Moon jellyfish exhibit and discover fun facts about the bay’s other jellyfish species through activities in our River to Bay Gallery. Included with museum admission. CMM members are free.

Sunday, Nov. 9 – Creature Feature | 10:15–11:15 a.m.

Meet a mystery animal not normally on display at the museum. Each month, the CMM Education team highlights a different creature found in local estuaries. Take-home coloring pages available. Included with museum admission

Sunday, Nov. 9 – “On-Watch” Memorial Service | 2 p.m.

Join us in thanking all our veterans for their service at the site of the “On Watch” statue at the end of Dowell Road in Dowell, Maryland. Refreshments will be served on-site following the program.

Tuesday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day Feature with Friends and Artifacts | 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Join CMM staff and local friends of the museum in this special event honoring the rich military history of Southern Maryland. This oral history event will allow attendees to hear firsthand accounts from veterans and community members, bringing to life the sacrifices and triumphs of those who have served. In addition, selected artifacts from the CMM collections will be on display, providing a tangible connection to our local military heritage. We invite visitors to write a letter thanking veterans for their service, which will then be delivered to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. Free museum admission for active-duty military and veterans all day

Sunday, Nov. 16 – Fossil Club Meeting and Public Lecture | 1:30–4 p.m.

The CMM Fossil Club meeting is at 1:30 p.m., followed by a free public lecture at 2:30 p.m., both in the Harms Gallery. Stephen Groff, CMM Research Associate, will present on the discovery of tiny but incredibly well-preserved Miocene fossil pea crabs from along Calvert Cliffs.

Thursday, Nov. 20 – Little Minnows | 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is Maryland Symbols – Sports. For preschoolers ages 3–5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25 – 40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Included with museum admission. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursday, Nov. 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store | 10:15 a.m.–4:45 p.m.

CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup. For more information, visit: Museum Store | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Nov. 21 – Pink Friday: A Celebration of Small Businesses! | Noon–7 p.m.

Join the Museum Store for Pink Friday, a nationwide event dedicated to celebrating and supporting small and local businesses! Launched in 2020, this special day takes place annually on the Friday before Black Friday, encouraging everyone to shop small FIRST during the holiday season.

Pink is the new Black – so let’s kick off the festivities! Explore Solomons with our event map, guiding you through all the participating Pink Friday shops. Enjoy exclusive deals, support your favorite local businesses, and collect fun pink swag as you shop from spot to spot! Additional details will be announced closer to the date.

Thursday, Nov. 27 – Thanksgiving Day

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be closed. We will reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 28.

Sunday Nov. 30 – Museum Store Sunday | 10:15 a.m.–4:45 p.m.

Mark your calendars and shop with a purpose! The Museum Store is thrilled to participate in Museum Store Sunday, a global shopping event where you can find uniquely curated gifts while supporting our mission and fundraising efforts. On this special day, CMM members will draw for a chance to enjoy 25%–40% off their entire purchase. One lucky member may even get their entire purchase for FREE! Non-members will receive a 20% discount all day. Some exclusions apply, see store for details.

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11 for adults, $9 for seniors, military, and veterans with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members, $6 for children ages 5 – 12, children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. Proud participant in Museums for ALL.


