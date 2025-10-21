Police Seeking Public’s Help After Second Anniversary of Daniel Lewis Edwards’ Disappearance

Upon the second anniversary of Daniel Lewis Edwards’ disappearance, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is renewing its call for the public’s assistance in locating him.

Edwards was last seen on October 20, 2023, leaving a job site in the Town Creek neighborhood of California, Maryland.

Investigators hope that someone with new or previously undisclosed information will come forward to help advance the case.

Edwards, a 56-year-old white male, stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He was born in September 1967.

His family reported him missing after they were unable to contact him, and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have since identified suspicious circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Anyone with information about Daniel Edwards’ whereabouts or details related to the case is asked to contact Detective Andrew Burgess at 301-475-4200, ext. 8041, or by email at [email protected]. Tips can also be provided anonymously.

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. In the message block, type “Tip239” and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.