DEA National Drug Take Back Day This Saturday, October 25, 2025

The Maryland State Police, in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and allied law enforcement agencies across the country, are asking residents to dispose of unneeded prescription medications during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

The biannual program allows people to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs, while educating the public about medication misuse. All state police barracks are equipped with secure drug collection boxes that are available 24/7.

Residents can locate the closest Maryland State Police Barrack by clicking here!

Since 2014, the Maryland State Police has removed nearly 34,000 pounds of prescription drugs through the initiative. For more information, visit Maryland’s Office of Overdose Response at https://stopoverdose.maryland.gov.