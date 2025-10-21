Governor, Comptroller, Attorney General Receive 76,000 Educators’ Support at Maryland State Education Association

Delegates representing 76,000 members of the Maryland State Education Association (MSEA) attending the MSEA fall Representative Assembly (RA) voted to support the re-election of Gov. Wes Moore, Comptroller Brooke Lierman, and Attorney General Anthony Brown. Every four years the RA delegation votes on the MSEA Endorsement Council’s recommendation for statewide office candidates.

“More than ever, our state, educators, and students need Wes Moore. Wes Moore is a champion for our public schools. The governor has worked with us to reduce the educator shortage by 25%. He has proved to us that he really will leave no one behind, investing historic resources to support our most vulnerable students and communities, and ensuring educators are at the table to address the most important issues in public schools,” said MSEA President Paul Lemle. “We are excited to stand shoulder to shoulder with him in this next election and continue our partnership.”



Moore’s endorsement received 89% of delegates’ votes.

“By working in partnership with the Maryland State Education Association and the State Legislature we have been able to deliver record funding three years in a row for Maryland’s students, educators, and schools,” said Gov. Wes Moore.

“MSEA has been with me from the start, and as the state’s largest union supporting over 76,000 educators, I’m honored to have their endorsement as I seek reelection. Together we will continue to make strong investments in our public schools, keep lowering the teacher vacancy rate, and support the work of all of the educational professionals who put in countless hours of hard work to ensure our students’ success.”

Lierman has focused on hiring more auditors, investing in cutting-edge technology, and expanding outreach to help ensure that we close the tax gap and can fund priorities like public education. Her endorsement received 95% support from MSEA delegates.

“As both a parent of two public school students and a statewide elected official, I witness daily the dedication and impact of Maryland’s educators. I am deeply grateful to the Maryland State Education Association for its support and to all of its members – for their steadfast commitment to ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive. I am honored to partner with MSEA on initiatives that support our schools, empower our educators and, in turn, position our children to meet their full potential,” said Lierman.

Brown has used his position to protect vulnerable students and state funding under threat by the Trump Administration. Brown’s endorsement received 95% of delegates’ support.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the Maryland State Education Association. Our educators and their students are the foundation of Maryland’s future. Together, we will work to strengthen public education, protect teachers, support students, and ensure that every child in Maryland has a fair shot at success. Thank you for standing with me in this campaign,” said Attorney General Anthony Brown.

MSEA’s endorsement, which has been described as “one of the most democratic and open of the union endorsements,” has historically brought with it significant volunteer, organizing, and paid media support. In the 2022 cycle, 90% of MSEA-endorsed candidates won in the general election.