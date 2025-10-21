North Beach Man Arrested for Assault After Domestic Incident, Held Without Bail

Erik Lee Larson, 29, of North Beach, has been charged with four criminal offenses following a reported domestic incident at his residence on 3rd Street, according to court records filed with the District Court for Calvert County.

Larson is facing the following charges:

First-degree assault (felony)

Second-degree assault (misdemeanor)

Disorderly conduct (misdemeanor)

Affray (misdemeanor)

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on the night of October 18, 2025. According to the statement of probable cause, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple 911 calls from neighbors reporting yelling and a possible altercation at the residence. One caller stated that a man and a woman were fighting in the front yard.

When Cpl. Gilmore arrived, he observed a man walking toward a visibly distraught woman, who was crying and backed against a fence. The man, later identified as Erik Lee Larson, reportedly surrendered without prompting and exhibited signs of intoxication. The woman was found with a swollen cheek, a cut on her lip, and continued to cry uncontrollably. Officers also noted the presence of a crying infant and an open front door at the home.

According to the report, the adult female victim told officers that the couple had been arguing about childcare. She stated that although they had been together for 12 years and Larson had never previously harmed her, during the incident he allegedly choked her, causing difficulty breathing. No visible injuries were noted on her neck. Photos of her facial injuries were attempted but were mostly blurry due to her condition.

Emergency medical services were requested, but the victim refused treatment. Family members arrived at the scene to assist with the children. Larson was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was reportedly uncooperative and had to be restrained.

Larson appeared for an initial hearing on October 19, 2025, where he waived his right to an attorney and was ordered held without bond due to concerns for community and victim safety. He is under a no-contact order and is prohibited from intimidating or threatening the adult female victim.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 19, 2025, at the Calvert District Court.

