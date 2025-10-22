Dale “Skimmer” Lee Buckler, Sr., 58, of Bushwood, MD, passed away tragically in a car accident on October 8, 2025.

On June 19, 1967, Dale was born in Leonardtown, Maryland to the late Jay B. and Margaret Ann Buckler. Dale was a hard worker. In his early years he spent many hours in the fields working on the family farm. Dale was also a skilled bricklayer. He spent many years working in the masonry industry. He was known not only for his exceptional craftsmanship but also for his dedication and pride in his work.

Never one to sit still, Dale was always busy tinkering on something. In his free time you would find Dale outside in his yard by his shed working on something, or in his garden or tending to his many flowers and flower beds. Dale inherited his green thumb from his Momma, and he was proud of it. He was always planting, weeding or picking his harvest. He did not just tend to his yard, garden and flowers but he truly admired it all.

His favorite way to end each busy day was laying down to watch his all-time favorite, The Andy Griffith Show. He could quote every line from every scene. Dale was also a very clean and tidy person. Dale was known for his ability to meticulously clean everything, his siblings, children and close family often joked and had nick named him “Mr. Belvedere”.

Dale also enjoyed detailing vehicles, watching NASCAR and most of all, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Dale was a proud PopPop and enjoyed doing activities and entertaining his grandchildren. He would keep them busy, painting bird houses, assisting with planting his garden, organizing tools, etc. If you knew Dale, you knew he loved all the babies and children. A Son, Father, Brother, PopPop, Uncle, Cousin, friend and an Amazing man with a heart of gold has gone on to enjoy his heavenly home. His family will miss him immensely.

Dale is survived by his significant other of 24 years, Bernadette Gingery. He is also survived by his three children, Candice Young (Cory) of Mechanicsville, MD; Dale Buckler, Jr., (Chloe) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Shyanne Buckler of Bushwood, MD. He is also survived by siblings Melissa Quade (Tommy) of King George, VA, Betsy Buckler of Waldorf, MD, Jay Buckler of Linville, VA, and Bobbie Jo Hudson (Travis) of Clements, MD; as well as his five grandchildren Jordan Young, Peyton Young, Emmalynn Young, Dylan Buckler, and Colton Buckler. And also many nieces and nephews, Joey, Lisa, Amanda, Hollie, Anthony, Troy, Ryan, Brianna, Jayson, Noah, Mason, Brett and one special nephew Tyler, whom Dale nicknamed “Tyler Nuts”. Dale knew he could call Tyler anytime, anywhere for anything.

Dale also had a Pomapoo dog named “Minnie” who he adored and loved the past 8 years. Dale was preceded in death by his parents Jay B. and Margaret Ann Buckler and his oldest brother Richard “Ricky” Allen Buckler.

On Monday, October 20, 2025, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a time of rememberance at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. The following day, another visitation will be held from 9:30 am to 10:30 am also at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am at All Faith Episcopal Church Cemetery, 38885 New Market Turner Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Pall Bearers will be Dale Buckler Jr., Cory Young, Travis Hudson, Tyler Gass, Donnie Vennemann, Kevin Lathroum, Sebastion Yotko.

May Dale rest in eternal peace, and may his memory serve as a lasting tribute to the potential and brilliance that left us too soon.

