Katherine “Kathy” Ann Herbert Copsey, affectionately known as “Duck” in her childhood, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2025, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, Maryland, after a long and courageous struggle with declining health. She was 58 years old.

Born in La Plata, Maryland, Kathy was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. She was the eldest daughter of the late Mary Ann Murphy and James William Paul Herbert, with whom she shared a special bond. Losing her mother was one of the hardest days of her life, yet Kathy carried her memory with grace and strength.

Kathy was a proud graduate of Chopticon High School in Morganza, Class of 1985. She later earned a degree in Early Childhood Education from the College of Southern Maryland (CSM), reflecting her lifelong passion for nurturing and teaching young children.

Kathy’s life was marked by resilience. Born breech, she wore a special brace as a child and walked with a distinctive waddle—earning her the nickname “Duck.” In 2013, she lost most of her vision to blindness, and in 2016, she suffered a stroke that affected her mobility and ability to swallow. Despite these challenges, Kathy never lost her spirit. She continued to find joy in music—especially Christmas songs and country and bluegrass tunes—and found creative ways to enjoy the taste of food even when she couldn’t swallow.

Kathy was the heart of Christmas. She adored the season and filled her home with a cherished collection of snowmen and festive decorations that brought warmth and joy to everyone who visited. Before her health declined, she loved baking cookies and sharing them with family and friends. Her generosity extended far beyond her home—Kathy had a heart for helping others, especially during the holidays. She found joy in giving, often providing meals and gifts to children through her aunt’s church and reaching out to veteran or nursing homes to ensure no one felt forgotten. Her acts of kindness lit up the season for many and reflected the true spirit of Christmas she carried in her heart.

Her greatest joy was her son, Timothy Paul Herbert of Abell, Maryland. The two were inseparable—best friends and companions through every chapter of life. Timothy stood by her side as her devoted caregiver, and Kathy was his biggest cheerleader, especially when he began working as an Amazon delivery driver. She loved hearing about his routes and spending time with him on the road.

Kathy found comfort and entertainment in her Alexa, often playing games and listening to audiobooks—especially Amish stories, which she adored. She had a playful streak, even scolding Alexa when it didn’t listen properly. Her sense of humor and warmth never faded.

One of Kathy’s most cherished friendships was with April, lovingly known as “Dog.” Their bond began in elementary school and, despite years of drifting apart, rekindled into daily calls and messages that brought Kathy great joy. She also held a special place in her heart for April’s granddaughter, whom she treated like her own—sharing conversations and small gifts with love.

After her mother’s passing, Kathy found comfort in daily phone calls with her beloved aunt, whom she considered a second mama. Their bond was a source of strength and love during some of Kathy’s most difficult years. Her aunt’s heart was a safe haven—filled with compassion, wisdom, and unwavering support. Kathy cherished their connection deeply, and that love carried her through many hard days.

Kathy worked in many roles over the years, including at 7/11 and Earl’s Steak House, where she made lifelong friends. Her final job before retiring due to health reasons was as a preschool and infant room teacher at Superstar Learning Center in Charlotte Hall, where her gentle heart and patience touched many young lives.

She had a lifelong love for animals and was a devoted pet owner. Two beloved Labrador Retrievers, Ace and Diamen, preceded her in death. She now leaves behind two cherished dogs who brought her comfort and companionship in her final years.

She is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Milton Freeman Copsey; her son, Timothy; her sisters Mary Brumback (David) of Leonardtown and Jennifer Lewis (David) of Charlotte Hall; her nephew James Brumback (Kayla) of Avenue; and her niece Halee Lewis of Charlotte Hall. She also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a few close friends who held a special place in her heart.

Kathy was one of a kind—a woman with a heart full of gold. After her stroke, some people distanced themselves, but Kathy never stopped loving anyone. Her compassion, humor, and strength left a lasting imprint on everyone who truly knew her.

Friends and family are invited to services at Brinsfield Funeral Home, located at 3019 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, Maryland on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. Visitation takes place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service, officiated by Reverend Joe Orlando, will take place at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that anyone wishing to be generous consider making a donation to help offset funeral arrangements. Your support during this time is deeply appreciated.