Jeanne Marie Rothwell, 78, of Mechanicsville, MD went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 13, 2025. She was born on July 5, 1947 in Washington, D.C. to the late Daniel and Louise Breakiron.

Growing up in Hyattsville, MD, Jeanne was an active member of Job’s Daughter, going on to be crowned Honored Queen. After graduating from Northwestern HS in 1965, she went to Strayer College which propelled her into her 36 year career with the Department of Justice, retiring in October, 2002.

On May 11, 2002, Jeanne married the love of her life, Thomas Michael Rothwell. They went on to spend 23+ years enjoying life with travel, fishing, cooking and singing together. They selflessly and faithfully utilized their God-given musical talents in service to both the Methodist church and community with singing in the choir, quartets and duets.

Jeanne was a proud Christian American. Growing up in the Methodist church, she practiced her faith throughout her lifetime beginning with Ager Road United Methodist Church of Hyattsville, MD, then with First United Methodist Church of Laurel, MD, Overlea Chapel UMC, Baltimore, MD, Solomon’s Island Methodist Church; then spending her final 13 years with Hollywood United Methodist Church.

Jeanne demonstrated her Christian spirit and patriotism with much kindness and generosity. She proudly supported the My Solider and Wounded Warrior projects for many decades. She was a devout volunteer most of her life, and more actively after retirement. She volunteered many years with The Caring Collection of Annapolis, MD, 12 years with Hospice of St. Mary’s, and most recently she founded the Heart F.E.L.T. charity with Hollywood United Methodist Church which provides weekly, non-perishable food donations to underprivileged students of Hollywood Elementary School.

Jeanne is survived by her husband, Thomas; sons, Richard and Daniel Bishop; two beloved granddaughters, Madison and Emma Bishop; sister, Frances Hall, niece Catherine Ghannam, nephew Roger Hall, Jr. and many extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Louise Breakiron, and her brother-in-law, William Roger Hall.

Family will receive friends for Jeanne’s life celebration on Thursday, October 23, 2025 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with Prayers by Pastor Matthew Tate at 6:00 p.m., Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Rd., Leonardtown, MD. The Service of Death and Resurrection will be at Hollywood United Methodist Church, 24422 Mervell Dean Rd., Hollywood, MD at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 24, 2025.

Serving as pallbearers will be Richard Bishop, Daniel Bishop, Roger Hall, Jr., Adam Ghannam, Dean Roberts, John Rothwell, and honorary pallbearer, Abdullah Ghannam.

Condolences to the family may be left at www.brinsfieldsfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.