It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of David William Criswell, of Waldorf, Maryland, who died on October 12, 2025, at the age of 72. Born on August 7, 1953, to the late Myron and Frances Criswell, David lived a meaningful life marked by dedication, kindness, and an appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.

David devoted 29 years of service to the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, where his strong work ethic and commitment made a lasting impact. In retirement, he found joy in the things he loved most: cheering for the Washington Redskins, riding his motorcycle, exploring history and politics, unwinding with a good movie, and spending time with loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his beloved partner, Donna Marie Tessier, and his stepson, Clark Crampton.

David will be lovingly remembered by his stepdaughter, Stephanie Portzen of Waldorf, MD; his stepsons, Eric Burnett of Chaptico, MD, and Patrick Portzen; his sister, Barbara Criswell Robertson; and six cherished grandchildren: Derek Hockett, Jeremiah Schaming, Jonathan Schaming, Charles Burnett, Jazzlynn Portzen, and Carter Edwards.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday, October 24, 2025, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 12:30 p.m. Interment will take place at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD.

David’s warmth, humor, and unwavering spirit will be forever cherished by all who knew and loved him.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.