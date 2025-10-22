Caroline Melissa “Missy” Brooks 54 of Lexington Park, Maryland passed away peacefully at home on October 7, 2025.

Born April 2, 1971, in Leonardtown, Maryland, she was the daughter of Elizabeth Elaine Brooks and the late James Franklin Brooks Sr.

Missy is survived by her fiancé, Alan Summers, brother, James Franklin Brooks Jr. (Susan), sister Elizabeth Lamb (David), and niece Kaitlyn Lamb. In addition, Missy was preceded in death by her nephew, David Wayne Lamb Jr.

Missy was a kind, caring, and generous person. Missy enjoyed spending time with her fiancé and family. She was also a passionate animal lover and held a special place in her heart for cats; especially her late cat ‘Skittles’ who she adored. Anyone that knew Missy knew she would do anything to help an animal whether it was donating items to the local animal shelters or trying to find homes for stray cats or dogs.

In her spare time, Missy enjoyed helping others, cooking, and shopping on her favorite online store; Temu.

Her legacy of love and kindness will forever remain in our hearts.

~Your life was a blessing and your memory a treasure.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 2:00pm – 3:00pm, with a Memorial Service celebrated by Rev. Joe Orlando at 3:00 pm all at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial contribution in Missy’s name to your local Humane Society.

Condolences to the family maybe left at www.brinsfieldsfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.