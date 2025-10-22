Madeline Anita Hoffer, 87, of Leonardtown, Maryland, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2025, with her daughter Mona by her side.

Born August 27, 1938, in Bell Island, Newfoundland, she was the daughter of the late Francis (Frank) and Elizabeth Grace. On December 21, 1959, Madeline married the love of her life Robert Hoffer, with whom she shared a lifetime of love and memories.

A proud homemaker, Madeline found joy in caring for her family and creating a warm, welcoming home. She was a woman of deep faith whose kindness, strength, and gentle humor touched all who knew her.

Madeline was a member of the Fleet Reserve Unit 93 in Lexington Park and enjoyed bowling, playing shuffleboard, and throwing horseshoes. Her love of life and community shone through in everything she did.

Madeline is survived by her children Mona Mast (Chris), Sheila Bowling (Ben), Robert Wayne Hoffer, and Carla Ostrand (Greg), her brothers, and sisters; Patrick Grace, Donna Ballard, Patricia Dalton (Nick), and Kathleen Johansson (Robert). She is also survived by her 4 grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends who will dearly miss her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hoffer; her parents, Francis, and Elizabeth Grace; and her siblings, Ben Grace and Josephine Burt.

Madeline will be remembered for her faith, her laughter, and the unconditional love she gave to her family and friends.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.