Paul Raphael Scheer, 86, of Helen, MD passed away on October 16, 2025 at Morningside House of St. Charles in Waldorf, MD.

He was born on November 22, 1938 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Paul Theodore Scheer and Gertrude Erma (nee: Geelhaar) Scheer; brother to the late Erma Scheer. He moved to St. Mary’s County in 1974.

Paul was raised in Philadelphia and Mount Holly, NJ, graduating from Rancocas Valley Regional High School in Mount Holly, NJ on June 19, 1958. On November 27, 1958 he enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country until his Honorable Discharge as an Aviation Structural Mechanic Petty Officer Third Class on August 1, 1962. He served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Shortly after his Honorable Discharge, on March 3, 1962, he married the love of his life, Jeanne Theresa Dimond. Together they raised four children in Helen, MD. They celebrated 23 wonderful years of marriage before her passing in November 1985. Though Paul grieved and mourned the loss of his wife, he focused all his energy on his still young family that needed him. Paul remained living in the family home until 2021 before downsizing to a smaller residence. He was a skilled and dedicated welder with Steamfitters Local 602 until his retirement in 1995. Leading by example, he passed his strong work ethic onto his children. He was an avid Washington Redskin’s fan, and loved his furry friends, Bear and Zeus.

Surviving Paul are his children: Karen Garner (Edward II) of Silver Spring, MD, John Scheer (Kelly) of Mechanicsville, MD; Matthew Scheer (Cindy) of Waldorf, MD and Colleen Morgan of Willow Spring, NC; grandchildren: Amanda Hill (Billy), Heather Owen (Charlie), Brianna Hill (David); Caroline Morgan; Jeanne Garner; Edward Garner III, Jason Garner; and Crystal Scheer; great-grandchildren: Scott, Kaylin, Charlie, Morgan, Jackson, Hailey, Brody, and Hudson; and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, sister and wife, he is also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Ronnie Morgan.

Family will receive friends for Paul’s Life Celebration on Friday, October 24, 2025 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with remembrances shared at 6:00 p.m, at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, MD. On Saturday, October 25, 2025, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Drew Royals at 9:00 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Morganza, MD and Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Perino, Edward Garner, III, John Scheer, and Matt Scheer.

Memorial contributions in Paul’s name may be made to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, 29449 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

