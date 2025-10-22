Captain Bruce Robert Scheible, 84, of Ridge, Maryland, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2025, with his loving family by his side. He received many hugs, drawings, and stories from his granddaughters just the day before and left this world knowing how much he was loved.

Born in Washington, D.C., on September 18, 1941, Bruce was the son of Andrew Francis Scheible and Barbara Ellen (Hammett) Scheible. He attended St. Michael’s High School in Ridge, Maryland, and later studied at the University of Maryland. Though he did not complete his degree, Bruce’s passion for the Chesapeake Bay and life on the water led him to a lifetime of success and fulfillment as a charter boat captain and business owner.

Bruce married the love of his life, Sally Estelle (Taylor) Scheible in Leonardtown, Maryland on September 29, 1969, and together they built a lifetime of love and happiness (but not without the occasional spat and consistent bickering that endeared them to so many). They developed their careers and family alongside one another, pursuing a life where “work” was always something they loved and “family” always included those who worked with them. Their marriage was an equal partnership during a time when gender equality in marriage was hard to come by. Bruce worked and loved with ferocious passion, never-ending devotion, and a trademarked sense of humor that defined his historic presence in St. Mary’s County.

Bruce was the proud owner and operator of Scheible’s Fishing Center, Inc. and Scheible’s Crab Pot Restaurant, both long-standing family businesses founded in 1946 by his father. Over the course of more than 50 years, Bruce made a name for himself as one of the most talented and well-known fishermen along the East Coast. His boats and charters were a familiar sight on the Chesapeake Bay and in the Florida Keys, where he guided countless fishing trips and shared his knowledge and love of the water with others. If you listen closely, you might still hear the familiar echo of “Fish on!”–Bruce’s enthusiastic response to any rod that bent on one of his boats. He never let a child leave a boat without a fish and he never let a fisherman feel defeated.

A natural leader and mentor, Bruce served for many years on the board of the Maryland Charterboat Association and was always eager to teach and inspire the next generation of watermen. He was happiest when sharing stories over a meal of freshly caught seafood, especially his signature broiled bluefish or a fried crabcake dinner. He was particularly proud of his wife Sally’s legendary “Scheible’s Crabbette” recipe—created together on a road trip to the Florida Keys one winter.

Those who knew Captain Bruce will remember his charismatic and gregarious spirit. He had an open door (“Come Aboard!”) and a kind word for everyone he met. He was a loving husband, supportive and inspiring father, proud grandfather, and loyal friend whose humor and generosity left a lasting impression on all who crossed his path. He loved a strong VO on the rocks, and he never missed an opportunity to hold a meeting in his bathrobe.

Bruce was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sally Estelle (Taylor) Scheible, who passed away this past August, and his brothers Andrew Francis Scheible Jr. and Douglas William Scheible. He is survived by his daughter, Ellen Marie Scheible; son-in-law, William Joseph Selove; granddaughters, Sarah Astrid Selove and Quinn Reid Selove; nephew, Dale Scheible; niece, Lisa Scheible; and his cherished cat, Gracie.

He found his greatest joy in being “Pop Pop” to his granddaughters and remained immensely proud of his daughter Ellen, his only child and his proudest accomplishment.

A peacemaker and an entrepreneur at heart, Bruce’s love of life and laughter will live on in the hearts of all who were lucky enough to know him.

Family will receive friends on Monday, December 29 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road Ridge, MD 20680. A funeral mass will be celebrated by Father Keith Burney starting at 12:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bruce’s name to The American Legion Ridge Post 255, P. O. Box 237, 13390 Point Lookout Rd Ridge, MD 20680.

