Ann Marie Nice, 68, of Lusby, Maryland, formerly of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at her home on October 12, 2025.

Born on October 23, 1956, in Englewood Cliffs, NJ, Ann was the beloved daughter of the late Alberta (“Muffy”) and Clinton Benoit. On September 29, 1984, she married the love of her life, Joseph Nice, Jr., in Maryland, and together they shared 41 wonderful years of marriage.

Ann devoted her career to the field of customer service, where her kindness and compassion shone through in every interaction. Beyond her professional life, she found great joy in using her talents to help others, especially through crocheting beautiful blankets for Project Linus and local animal shelters. Her generosity and warmth touched countless lives, both human and animal alike.

Ann is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Nice, Jr., of Lusby, MD; her daughter, Jacqueline Hodge (William) of Imperial, MO; her sisters, Nancy Driscoll and Sharon Gaugler, both of Florida; and her cherished granddaughter, Isabelle Hodge, who brought endless joy to her life.

Family and friends will gather for a Life Celebration Visitation on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Ann’s name to Hospice of the Chesapeake at https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donate-now/.

Ann will be remembered for her kind heart, creative spirit, and the love she so freely shared with family, friends, and all creatures great and small.