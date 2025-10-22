Pearl Helena Beaton age 91, passed away peacefully on October 14th, 2025 surrounded by

family and love.

Pearl was born on January 1st, 1934. Pearl was one of fourteen kids. She went on to create a loving

family of her own, blessed with four children, eight grandchildren, and six

great-grandchildren, with another great-grandson soon to arrive.

Pearl was generous, cheerful, strong willed, thoughtful, and kind. Pearl could be found walking the

boardwalk, exercising at the senior center, socializing, line dancing, and getting her hair done at

the beauty shop.

Pearl lived everyday with a grateful heart and was known to give out a hug or two to anyone she

crossed paths with.

She made those around her feel truly cared for. Her legacy of kindness, strength, and selflessness

lives on in everyone she touched.

She is survived by her children Wayne (Wendy), Nancy (Fred), and Brenda (Donny), and by her

daughter-in-law Val, wife of the late Rick.

She was a proud grandmother to eight grandchildren: Tommy (Jamie), Kristi, Sam (Jordan), Aaron,

Shelby, Eric, Sierra, and Sean.

She is also survived by six great-grandchildren: Molly, Kameron, Makenzi, Josie, Stella, and

Kenedi, and a great-grandson expected soon.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Omie Mae; her son, Rick; brothers, Charles, Lee, Edward,

and Raymond; and sisters, Helen, Ruth, Edna, Mary-Alice, and Shirley.

She is survived by her siblings Oliver, Roy, Frankie, and Omie.

A celebration of her life will be held on November 1, 2025 at 1:00 pm at Oakland Hall Community Club House, Prince Frederick, MD. All who knew and loved Pearl are welcome to attend and share memories.

Interment will be private.

Her warmth, laughter, and love will be deeply missed but never forgotten.