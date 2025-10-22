Joseph Lenhart, Jr., 79 of St. Leonard, Maryland passed away October 15, 2025, at Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC. He was born on March 30, 1946, in Brooklyn, New York to the late Joseph and Caroline Lenhart and raised in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Joe served in the Navy on the USS Ray Submarine for 8 years. He retired from Calvert Cliffs Power Plant after 45 years as the Nuclear Safety Supervisor. He was active in the Optimist Club and Waters Memorial Church.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah M. Lenhart, father of Joseph Ludlow Lenhart and his wife Melanie, and Lynn-Marie Lenhart. Grandfather of Eric and Abby Lenhart, he is also survived by his sisters Lorretta Bell and Beth Schewmin.

The family will receive friends on Thursday October 23, 2025, at Waters Memorial UMC, 5400 Mackall Road, St. Leonard, Maryland 20685 from 5-7 PM and on Friday October 24, 2025, from 10 until the time of services at 11 AM. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Waters Memorial UMC.