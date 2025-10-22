St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – October 21, 2025

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The CSMC then presented proclamations in recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Economic Development Week, Red Ribbon Week, and National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

The Commissioners then presented annual awards on behalf of the Commission for People with Disabilities, recognizing Janice Woods with the 2025 Care Partner Award, Cathy Dikerson with the 2025 Innovative Program Award, Derond Carroll with the 2025 Vicki Brown Award, and Pathways Inc. with the 2025 Notable Employer Award.

The CSMC then received a presentation from the Southern Maryland Navy Alliance.

For their main agenda item, the Commissioners approved the request to hold a public hearing on the adoption of the Transportation Plan on November 18, 2025, at 9:15 a.m. in the CSMC meeting room.

During County Administrator Time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Reviewed future CSMC meeting agendas.

Approved the FY2026 Residential Substance Abuse Treatment grant award on behalf of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Approved the FY2026 ENOUGH Partnership Development Grant on behalf of the Department of Aging & Human Services.

Adopted the Resolution to accept Woodmore Drive and Woodmore Street into the St. Mary’s County Highway Maintenance System.

Approved the employment contract for the Jurisdictional Medical Director.

The CSMC wrapped their business meeting with Commissioner Time.

The next CSMC meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. with a Joint Meeting with the Board of Education. The CSMC will reconvene at 10:45 a.m. for their regular business meeting.

Both meetings will take place in the CSMC Meeting Room, on the 1st floor of the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. CSMC decisions and related documents are available on the SMCG website in BoardDocs. Meetings are open to the public and can be viewed live on TV Channel 95 or on-demand at www.youtube.com/@StMarysCoGov.

For more information on SMCG programs and operations, visit: www.stmaryscountymd.gov or follow St. Mary’s County Government on Facebook, X, and Instagram for regular updates.