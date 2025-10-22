Maryland State Police Invite Families to Celebrate Halloween Safely Across The State

This October, Maryland State Police are inviting families across the state to join troopers for a series of Halloween-themed community events designed to provide safe, family-friendly fun.

From Western Maryland to the Eastern Shore, troopers will be hosting and participating in “Trunk or Treat” celebrations and other festive gatherings to help ensure children and families can enjoy the season in a safe environment. These events also serve as an opportunity for community members to meet their local troopers and learn more about public safety in a fun setting.

Among the planned celebrations:

Central Region:

Westminster : October 25, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., Maryland National Guard Armory (6501 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD)

: October 25, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., Maryland National Guard Armory (6501 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD) Golden Ring : October 26, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Golden Ring Barrack Trunk or Treat (8908 Kelso Drive, Essex, MD)

: October 26, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Golden Ring Barrack Trunk or Treat (8908 Kelso Drive, Essex, MD) HQ: October 29, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., MSP Annual Trunk or Treat (1201 Reisterstown Road, Pikeville, MD)

Eastern Region:

Centreville : October 23, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., Centreville Middle School (231 Ruthsburg Road, Centreville, MD)

: October 23, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., Centreville Middle School (231 Ruthsburg Road, Centreville, MD) Berlin : October 25, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Berlin Touch A Truck-N-Treat (Stephen Decatur Park/Tripoli Street, Berlin, MD)

: October 25, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Berlin Touch A Truck-N-Treat (Stephen Decatur Park/Tripoli Street, Berlin, MD) Salisbury : October 29, 5 – 7:30 p.m., Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat (2765 N. Salisbury Boulevard, Salisbury, MD)

: October 29, 5 – 7:30 p.m., Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat (2765 N. Salisbury Boulevard, Salisbury, MD) Easton : October 29, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., MSP Explorer Program Trunk or Treat (1210 S. Washington Street, Easton, MD)

: October 29, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., MSP Explorer Program Trunk or Treat (1210 S. Washington Street, Easton, MD) Princess Anne: October 31, 6 p.m., Washington High School Haunted House & Trunk or Treat (10902 Old Princess Anne Road, Princess Anne, MD)

Northern Region:

Bel Air : October 24, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Trunk or Treat (525 W Macphail Road, Bel Air, MD)

: October 24, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Trunk or Treat (525 W Macphail Road, Bel Air, MD) North East : October 24, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Singerly Fire Company Trunk or Treat (300 Newark Avenue, Elkton, MD)

: October 24, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Singerly Fire Company Trunk or Treat (300 Newark Avenue, Elkton, MD) JFK Memorial Highway: October 25, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Aberdeen Public Safety Day (60 North Parke Street, Aberdeen, MD)

Southern Region:

Leonardtown: October 25, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Brinsfield Funeral Home A Haunted Halloween Spooktacular (22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD)

Washington-Metro Region:

College Park : October 24, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., New Carrollton Police Department Trunk or Treat (8511 Legation Road, New Carrollton, MD)

: October 24, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., New Carrollton Police Department Trunk or Treat (8511 Legation Road, New Carrollton, MD) Forestville: October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Meet and Greet With Halloween Treats (10100 Rhode Island Avenue, College Park, MD)

Western Region:

Hagerstown : October 21, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Hagerstown Barrack Trunk or Treat (18345 Col Henry K Douglas Drive, Hagerstown, MD)

: October 21, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Hagerstown Barrack Trunk or Treat (18345 Col Henry K Douglas Drive, Hagerstown, MD) Cumberland : October 27, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., 8th Annual Not So Scary Halloween (165 Terminal Loop, Wiley Ford, WV)

: October 27, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., 8th Annual Not So Scary Halloween (165 Terminal Loop, Wiley Ford, WV) McHenry: October 28, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Garrett County Community Treat and Treat (270 Mosser Road, McHenry, MD)

Maryland State Police encourage families to attend and celebrate Halloween safely while connecting with the men and women who serve their communities.

