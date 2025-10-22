90-Year-Old Woman Flown to Trauma Center After Vehicle Strikes Pole in Mechanicsville

On Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at approximately 4:40 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge located at 27636 Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

911 callers reported a single vehicle into a pole with the operator being injured.

A volunteer member of the Hollywood VFD on the scene reported a 90-year-old female suffering from a obvious broken arm.

When crews arrived on the scene to confirm a single vehicle into the pole, EMS consulted for a helicopter transport due to the woman’s injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the woman to the UM Capital Region Medical Center with a compound fracture to the right arm.

