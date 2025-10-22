Commissioners of St. Mary’s County & Board of Education Announce Joint Meeting

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) and the Board of Education (BOE) will hold a joint meeting on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 9 a.m. in the CSMC Meeting Room, on the 1st floor of the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

“These joint meetings are an important opportunity for the Commissioners and the Board of Education to come together in open discussion about the issues that matter most to our students and families,” said Randy Guy, CSMC President.

The joint meeting will feature discussion on the following topics:

Blueprint for Maryland Education

School Safety and Security

Facility Utilization & Boundary Study/Redistricting and Enrollment

FY2025 Audit Results and FY2026 Budget Amendment

This meeting is open to the public and can be viewed live on TV Channel 95 or on-demand at www.youtube.com/@StMarysCoGov. CSMC decisions and related meeting documents are available on the St. Mary’s County Government website in BoardDocs.

Information on the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, including meeting schedules, minutes, and more is available at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/csmc