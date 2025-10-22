Lexington Park Woman Charged with Felony Assault Following Domestic Altercation Involving Knives

Miesha Cherise Thomas, 31, of Lexington Park, has been charged with first-degree and second-degree assault following a domestic incident on October 14, 2025, according to court documents filed in St. Mary’s County District Court.

Deputy Ogas of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a domestic violence incident at a residence on Valley Estates Drive at approximately 12:29 p.m. Upon arrival, Deputy Ogas made contact with Miesha Thomas, who reported that she had returned home around 11:30 a.m. and found the residence in disarray, which led to an argument with her live-in girlfriend.

According to the statement of probable cause, Thomas stated that during the argument, a physical altercation occurred. She told the deputy that she pushed the other woman when she attempted to leave, and the woman then slapped Thomas with an open hand. Thomas initially said she retrieved a kitchen knife out of fear after the other party pulled out a pocketknife.

Deputy Rodriguez then took over the interview while Deputy Ogas searched the home. During the interview, Thomas provided additional details, stating the argument began in the bedroom over text messages she found on her phone. She admitted that she was the first to place hands on the other woman, who then struck Thomas’s phone out of her hand, causing it to hit a television and cause damage.

Thomas said the incident escalated as it moved downstairs near the front door. She stated the other woman pulled out a burgundy pocketknife and threatened to stab her. In response, Thomas said she grabbed the woman’s hand to stop her, then ran toward the kitchen. She said the other woman flipped over a table and grabbed her again, prompting Thomas to retrieve a kitchen knife and point it at the woman, not knowing whether she still had the pocketknife displayed. Thomas also noted the woman was on a phone call with her mother during this part of the incident.

According to Thomas, both women eventually dropped their knives and continued physically fighting by grabbing and pushing each other. She said the other woman then walked across the street and called her family members for a ride.

Deputies observed injuries on both individuals. Thomas had cuts on her nose and left arm. The other woman had a cut on her right arm, a cut on her left eye, and two cuts on her right leg. Both were assessed by EMS at the scene but declined to be transported.

The other woman confirmed the events that occurred in the bedroom but denied pulling out her pocketknife first. She said Thomas went to the kitchen, retrieved a kitchen knife, and only then did she take out her pocketknife to defend herself. She also informed deputies that Thomas had security cameras inside the home and stated the incident should be recorded. She reported that she could not access the cameras, which were controlled by Thomas. Deputies observed cameras in the corner of the living room pointing toward the kitchen and living room area.

Deputies noted inconsistencies in Thomas’s account, particularly her changing statement regarding who displayed a weapon first. Based on her admission to initiating physical contact and the overall investigation, deputies identified Thomas as the primary aggressor.

Thomas was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault – First Degree (felony): punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Assault – Second Degree (misdemeanor): punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a $2,500 fine.

Thomas was initially held without bond following her arrest but was released on her own recognizance after a bail review hearing on October 15, 2025. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for November 13, 2025, at St. Mary’s District Court.

