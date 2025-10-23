NAS Patuxent River Navy Lodge Wins First Carlson Award for Exceptional Service

NAS Patuxent River’s Navy Lodge was recognized by Naval Supply Systems Command and installation leadership Oct. 22 with the 2025 Edward E. Carlson Hospitality Award in a ceremony at the Pax River Navy Exchange.

The Edward E. Carlson Award is awarded to the Navy Lodge that has the highest scores in guest and associate satisfaction, operations, quality assurance assessment and financial performance.

The award is named for Navy officer and hotel executive Edward E. Carlson, who served in the U.S. Navy Supply Corps during World War II.



“The Carlson Award is the gold standard in both operational achievements and premier guest service,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of NEXCOM and guest speaker at the award ceremony. “It takes hard work, dedication, and team work to be named ‘best of the best’ and earn this award.

Bianchi explained that the Navy Lodge is more than just a Navy hotel; the service provided by Navy Lodge staff has a far-reaching impact on the quality of life of many Navy families, who often see Navy Lodge personnel as their first command representatives when transferring to a new duty station. This sentiment was reiterated by Capt. Mark Zematis, NAS Patuxent River Commanding Officer, in his remarks to the crowd.

“Pax River is the premier research, development, test, and evaluation base for the Navy, and when our service members have the peace of mind knowing that they have a comfortable place to stay with a friendly and dedicated staff working for them while they get settled, it has a real-world positive impact on the mission,” said Zematis. “The work you’re being recognized for today matters and is greatly appreciated.”

The NAS Patuxent River Navy Lodge and its staff were rated on a number of metrics for the Carlson Award; they received a quality assurance score of 95 percent, an occupancy rate of 75 percent, a guest comment card satisfaction rating of 85 percent, and an associate satisfaction rating of 91 percent, all while maintaining the lowest operating-expense-per-occupied-room rate in the Navy.

Several of the Pax Navy Lodge staff were recognized personally by Bianchi for their exceptional work leading to the award:

Shamika Ferguson, NAS Patuxent River Navy Lodge General Manager

Nathaniel Coward

Shirley Chase

Treesha Dove

Datavis Berry

Bernadette Barnes

Scott Robery

Morgan Calvo

Jamie Gough

Oxana Schroeder

“Looking ahead, I know Navy Lodge Patuxent River will continue to set the standard for excellence in hospitality and service,” added Bianchi. “Your commitment to continuous improvement and your dedication to meeting the needs of our military community ensures this Navy Lodge will remain a beacon of excellence for years to come. This may be your first Calrson Award, but I’m sure it won’t be your last.”

Navy Lodges are available for active duty personnel, reservists, retirees, veterans and DoD personnel on official duty travel, official guests of the command, and NEXCOM associates, with priority given to relocating families. Navy Lodges offer patrons oversized guest rooms and family suites with onsite amenities such as vending machines, guest laundry area, fitness room, and children’s outside play area. For more information, visit https://www.navy-lodge.com/ .