Police Investigating Reported Stabbing After Domestic Incident in Mechanicsville

On Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at approximately 9:20 p.m., police and emergency medical services responded to the area of Asher Road and Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported domestic incident with injuries.

The 911 caller reported his girlfriend threw something at him while in a vehicle together and will be located in the area of the intersection provided.

Prior to the arrival of First Responders, the 911 caller advised they were now on Mechanicsville Road near Yowaiski Mill Road, with the caller out of the vehicle and bleeding from the face and the girlfriend in the vehicle screaming.

Upon police arriving on the scene, Deputies found the male victim had a stab wound to the face.

EMS evaluated the 39-year-old male and requested a helicopter land at the scene due to his injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the incident and updates will be provided when they become available.