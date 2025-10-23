Toys”R”Us® Spreads Holiday Magic Nationwide with 17 New Flagship Stores and Seasonal Holiday Shops

Toys”R”Us, the world’s leading authority in toys and play, is celebrating the holiday season with a major U.S. expansion, unveiling new flagship stores and seasonal holiday shops across the country. Continuing its successful partnership with Go! Retail Group, this expansion marks a significant milestone in the brand’s growth, bringing the magic of play to more families than ever, making Toys”R”Us the go-to stop for holiday shopping.

“Following the tremendous success of our Toys”R”Us flagship stores, we’re thrilled to continue expanding through our partnership with Go! Retail Group,” said Jamie Uitdenhowen, Executive Vice President of Toys”R”Us at WHP Global. “This next phase of growth brings the magic of Toys”R”Us to even more communities across the country — just in time for the holidays — and delivers the joyful shopping experience that has made us a trusted destination for generations.”

The new Toys”R”Us flagship stores and seasonal holiday shops feature an assortment of the season’s most popular brands, from LEGO and Barbie to Hot Wheels, NERF and Paw Patrol. Designed as convenient, family-friendly destinations, every location delivers the same joyful, easy-to-shop experience that makes Toys”R”Us a holiday tradition. Customers are invited to discover this year’s hottest toys and reconnect with the playful spirit that defines Toys”R”Us.

“This holiday marks an important step in our expansion strategy for the Toys”R”Us brand,” said Gideon Schlessinger, CEO of Go! Retail Group. “Through both flagship stores and seasonal holiday shops, we are delivering the same experience nationwide, strengthening our presence while meeting consumer demand during the most important season of the year.”

The rollout represents a new chapter for Toys”R”Us, strengthening its place at the center of holiday shopping and redefining family retail experiences. With new stores nationwide, customers of all ages are invited to discover the season’s hottest toys and rediscover what it means to be a Toys”R”Us kid.

Flagship Stores:

Chicago Premium Outlets – Aurora, IL – Now Open

Now Open Camarillo Premium Outlets – Camarillo, CA

Arundel Mills – Hanover, MD

Jordan Creek – Moines, IA

Westroads Mall – Omaha, NE

Denver Premium Outlets – Thornton, CO

Tanger Outlets Deer Park – Deer Park, New York

Towne East Square – Wichita, KS

Seasonal Holiday Shops:

Great Lakes Crossing – Auburn Hills, MI – Now Open

Grapevine Mills – Grapevine, TX – Now Open

Lakeside Shopping Center – Metairie, LA – Now Open

Tanger Outlets – Nashville, TN – Now Open

Crabtree Valley Mall – Raleigh, NC – Now Open

The Mall in Columbia – Columbia, MD – Now Open

South Plains Mall – Lubbock, TX – Now Open

Westfield Southcenter – Tukwila, WA – Now Open

Station Park – Farmington, UT – Now Open

Deptford Mall – Deptford, NJ

Eastland Mall – Evansville, IN

Mall of New Hampshire – Manchester, NH

Bay Street – Emeryville, CA

Twelve Oaks Mall – Novi, MI

Park Meadows – Lone Tree, CO

North Star Mall – San Antonio, TX

Tanger Outlets – Sevierville, TN

King of Prussia Mall – King of Prussia, PA

Crocker Park – Westlake, OH

Walden Galleria – Buffalo, NY

Additional openings will be announced throughout the season. For the most up-to-date store list, hours and locations visit www.toysrus.com/store-locator and follow @ToysRUs on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.

About Toys”R”Us – Toys”R”Us® is a global leader in the toy category celebrating the joys of childhood and play with kids of all ages for more than 70 years. Geoffrey the Giraffe™, the beloved mascot of Toys”R”Us, is adored by millions of kids and their families around the world. The brand generates more than USD$2 billion in global retail sales annually through 1,500+ stores and e-commerce businesses in 35 countries. Toys”R”Us is owned by WHP Global, a leading brand management firm with a portfolio of consumer brands that generate over USD$7 billion in retail sales.

About Go! Retail Group – Go! Retail Group, a family-owned company based in Austin, TX, is home to a diverse portfolio of brands, including Toys”R”Us, Babies”R”Us, Calendars.com, Go! Toys & Games, Snoozimals, and NIQUEA.D. Since 1993, the company has grown to operate the world’s largest fleet of pop-up stores across six countries, alongside year-round retail locations, e-commerce, and wholesale.