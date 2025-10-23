Dr. Kraig Melville Announced as Jurisdictional Medical Director for St. Mary’s County

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are pleased to announce Dr. Kraig Melville, MD, BMSc, FACEP, FAAEM, as the new Jurisdictional Medical Director for St. Mary’s County.

The Jurisdictional Medical Director provides medical oversight for the County’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Operational Program, ensuring the highest standards of patient care, safety, and clinical quality. In this role, Dr. Melville will advise on EMS protocols, training, operations, and quality improvement initiatives across the county’s emergency response system.

“On behalf of the Commissioners, I would like to welcome Dr. Melville as our new Jurisdictional Medical Director,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy. “His extensive experience will further strengthen local emergency medical services and support the dedicated EMS professionals who serve on the front lines every day.”

Dr. Melville trained in Emergency Medicine at the University of Cincinnati. He has practiced as an Emergency Medicine physician for more than three decades and chaired two emergency departments. His professional interests span EMS, cardiology, toxicology, and pediatrics. Over the course of his career, Dr. Melville has authored several professional publications and demonstrated a commitment to improving patient outcomes through clinician training.

“I’m honored to join this talented group of EMS professionals,” said Dr. Melville. “Together, we’ll continue advancing emergency care and making a real difference for the people of St. Mary’s County.”

Dr. Melville resides in Anne Arundel County with his wife, also an Emergency Medicine physician, along with their two daughters, two dogs, and four cats. In his free time, he enjoys hiking, fishing, exploring National Parks, and watching football.

Dr. Melville will assume the role of Jurisdictional Medical Director for St. Mary’s County effective October 27, 2025