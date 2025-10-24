VIDEO: Armed Woman Shot Multiple Times by St. Mary’s County Deputies in Great Mills

UPDATE 10/24/2025 @8:30 A.M.: On Thursday, October 23, 2025, at approximately 7:52 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at a residence in Lexington Park, where an individual told deputies that his female roommate had left the residence and was armed with a gun.

Numerous deputies began searching the area. At about 9:11 p.m., they located the subject in a vehicle parked at MedStar Health, 45870 East Run Drive in Lexington Park.

Preliminary indications are that, after deputies arrived and attempted to communicate with the subject for several minutes, she exited the car and fled across the parking lot.

At 9:15 p.m., emergency medical services were dispatched to stage in the area in case needed.

At 9:19 p.m., officers confronted the subject again, and she pointed a gun at them. Two officers discharged their agency-issued firearms, striking the subject.

Deputies immediately rendered aid until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene. The subject, a 34-year-old female, was taken by MedStar Aviation Transport to an area hospital for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators recovered a semiautomatic handgun at the scene.

In accordance with Maryland law, the Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General was notified and responded to the scene. After assessing the situation and receiving updates on the subject’s medical condition from the hospital, the division declined to assume the investigation.

Per agency policy, the involved deputies have been placed on administrative leave pending investigations by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Responsibilities and the Criminal Investigations Division.

This case is open, and updates will be provided as available. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident and has not yet given a statement is asked to contact Detective David Lawrence at 301-475-4200, ext. 8130, or by email at [email protected].





Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are currently on scene investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of 45870 East Run Park off of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

One individual has been flown from the area for medical treatment. There is currently no word on the condition of the individual. No deputies were injured

There is no ongoing threat to the community. Please avoid the area to allow first responders to work safely.

Additional details will be released as they become available.

UPDATE 10/23/2025: Police are still investigating the incident; however, this is a confirmed Officer Involved Shooting involving a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy, with no physical injuries to the officers being reported.

The suspect suffered was shot at least 4 times during the incident which occurred at the corner of the East Run Medical Center parking lot located on Great Mills Road.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures on the scene by applying First aid prior to the arrival of EMS.

MedStar 3 helicopter landed nearby and transported her to an area trauma center in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

MedStar 3 helicopter landed nearby and transported her to an area trauma center in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

ONGOING INCIDENT; EMS were dispatched at 9:15 p.m., for crews to stage in the area of Great Mills Road and Chancellors Run Road in Greats Mills, to assist police.

Just a few minutes later, a second ambulance and a medic unit were dispatched to the scene due to a female subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS arrived on the scene to find a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and reported her as conscious and breathing.

Flight medics from Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 drove to the scene to assist EMS, a helicopter is responding to land at the scene for the victim.

Witnesses reported one St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy shot the female multiple times near the East Run Medical Center in the parking lot near Great Mills Road.

Updates will be provided when they become available. Incident is ongoing.

