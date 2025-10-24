VIDEO: Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Lexington Park; Woman Flown With Life-Threatening Injuries

Sheriff’s Office provided the following information: Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are currently on scene investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of 45870 East Run Park off of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

Police are still investigating the incident; however, this is a confirmed Officer Involved Shooting involving a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy, with no physical injuries to the officers being reported.

The suspect suffered was shot at least 4 times during the incident which occurred at the corner of the East Run Medical Center parking lot located on Great Mills Road.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures on the scene by applying First aid prior to the arrival of EMS.

MedStar 3 helicopter landed nearby and transported her to an area trauma center in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

ONGOING INCIDENT; EMS were dispatched at 9:15 p.m., for crews to stage in the area of Great Mills Road and Chancellors Run Road in Greats Mills, to assist police.

Just a few minutes later, a second ambulance and a medic unit were dispatched to the scene due to a female subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS arrived on the scene to find a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and reported her as conscious and breathing.

Flight medics from Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 drove to the scene to assist EMS, a helicopter is responding to land at the scene for the victim.

Witnesses reported one St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy shot the female multiple times near the East Run Medical Center in the parking lot near Great Mills Road.

Updates will be provided when they become available. Incident is ongoing.

