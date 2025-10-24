North Beach Woman Charged in Two Separate Cases Involving Alleged Neglect of Minor Child

Melissa Jean Sanford, 52, of North Beach, has been charged in two separate criminal cases in Calvert County District Court involving allegations of child neglect and desertion.

Sanford is currently facing one open misdemeanor charge of Neglect of Minor stemming from an incident on October 4, 2025, at her residence on Sea Bream Court in North Beach. According to court documents, Deputy Angell of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check initiated by the Calvert County Mobile Crisis Team. Upon arrival, the deputy encountered a juvenile who reported that Sanford had not returned home for approximately 28 hours, leaving her alone without access to running water.

The juvenile also informed the deputy that Sanford was believed to be in Washington, D.C., possibly acquiring narcotics. Due to the absence of a guardian, the juvenile expressed fear for her safety and concern about Sanford potentially overdosing. The child, who was wearing an ankle monitor with curfew restrictions, was ultimately transported to the Calvert County Health Department for overnight care following coordination with the Department of Juvenile Services.

Deputy Angell also documented prior incidents involving Sanford, including a case on September 2, 2025, where she allegedly refused medical transport for the same juvenile and an earlier call that morning where hypodermic needles were found within reach of the child.

A summons was issued on October 6, 2025, and Sanford was formally charged with Neglect of Minor. The case remains open with a court date scheduled for December 10, 2025, in Calvert District Court.

In a separate, earlier case now closed, Sanford was charged with Desertion of a Minor Child following a January 2024 incident. According to court documents, on January 4, 2024, Deputy DeSantis responded to a report of a suicidal juvenile, who was later identified as Sanford’s daughter, at Calvert Health Medical Center. While the child was undergoing emergency psychiatric evaluation, Sanford reportedly told officers she would not be taking her daughter home upon release.

Deputy DeSantis stated that Sanford cited safety concerns, claiming the child had attacked her and threatened to burn the house down. The deputy noted that Sanford’s refusal to resume custody constituted desertion under Maryland law.

Sanford was charged with Desertion of Minor Child, a misdemeanor offense punishable by up to three years in jail and/or a $100 fine. A summons was issued on January 5, 2024, and the case concluded with the charge being placed on the stet docket—meaning it was indefinitely postponed—on March 27, 2024, by Judge Robyn Riddle.

In both cases, Sanford is represented by the Public Defender’s Office of Calvert County.