No Injuries Reported After Shed Fire in Mechanicsville

October 24, 2025

On Thursday, October 23, 2025, at approximately 4:25 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Bay District, Seventh District and Hughesville responded to the 40000 block of King Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure on fire.

Dispatchers advised they received multiple 911 calls reporting an unknown structure on fire and quickly spreading through the woods.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville VFD quickly arrived with Engine 23, Tanker 2 and UTV 2 to find a large shed fully engulfed in flames with extensions to the nearby woods.

Crews extinguished the fire within 15 minutes and operated on the scene for over an hour.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.




