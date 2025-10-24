22-Year-Old Waldorf Man Charged After Stabbing Family Member in Face

On Wednesday, October 22nd, 2025, at 2:01 p.m., police and emergency medical services responded to the 5000 block of Burreed Court in Waldorf, MD for the report of a stabbing.

The 911 caller reported while two family members were fighting, he attempted to separate them and was stabbed in the face by his nephew.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was involved in a physical altercation with Travis Pritchett, age 22 of Waldorf, when Pritchett punched and stabbed the victim multiple times.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the 52-year-old male victim to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Evidence related to the stabbing was recovered at the scene.

Pritchett was arrested on scene and has been charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault, as of 10/23/2025, he is currently held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

Officer Gustafson is continuing the investigation.