Convicted Felon Arrested for Impersonating Police Officer, Multiple Guns, Badges, Vests Recovered

Prince George’s County Police officers arrested and charged a suspect in connection with impersonating a police officer. The suspect is 33-year-old Jonathan Michael Davis of Beltsville. Detectives would like to speak to anyone who encountered Davis where he represented himself as a law enforcement officer.

On October 11, 2025, at approximately 9:50 pm, patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on a black Chevy Tahoe being driven by Davis in the area of Laurel Bowie Road and Montpelier Drive.

During the traffic stop, officers discovered several items indicating Davis was impersonating a police officer, to include multiple handguns, handcuffs, a tactical vest and several badges. Officers located a ghost gun on Davis during this arrest.

The SUV he was driving was equipped with blue and red lights and sirens. Detectives then obtained a search warrant for his home.

During a search of the home on October 17, 2025, multiple additional items were recovered which also indicate he could potentially be impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Davis is charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and other related firearms offenses. This is an active investigation.

Police stated Davis applied to be a security guard multiple times, but the Maryland State Licensing Division denied him due to his “moral character and felony conviction.”

Anyone with information on this suspect who would like to speak to a detective may call 301-937-0910.

Anyone with information may also contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0056867

