Retired Prince George’s County Postman Beaming After $100,000 Powerball Win

A retired postman from Prince George’s County found himself on a new route to riches, thanks to the Aug. 6 Powerball drawing that gave him a $100,000 payday.

He’s not at all new to playing the Lottery, having notched a memorable Pick 5 prize previously.

His third-tier Powerball win – which was doubled from $50,000 to $100,000 thanks to his paying $1 extra for the Power Play option – now stands as his personal best score. He won on a quick pick combination, matching four of the first five white balls drawn, plus the red Powerball.

On Aug. 6, the soon-to-be winner stopped at Eastover Liquors at 4585 Telfair Boulevard in Camp Springs where he purchased a single quick pick ticket. On Oct. 21 when he claimed his prize at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, he explained he waited weeks before checking his ticket with his smartphone.

The result, he said left him “shocked” and “beaming with joy.” He says he plans to use his winnings to take a vacation and square his finances.