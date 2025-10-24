Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Possession of Heroin, Cocaine, and Methamphetamine

Katelyn Rose Martin, 23, of Lexington Park, is facing multiple drug-related charges following a traffic stop earlier this month.

According to court documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County, Martin was arrested on October 3, 2025, and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not cannabis) and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident began around 2:25 a.m. when a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a gray Ford Fusion with insufficient rear license plate lighting traveling on Great Mills Road near Lexington Park.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop on Midway Drive and made contact with Martin, who was identified through her Virginia driver’s license.

A K-9 unit conducted an open-air sniff around the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics. A probable cause search of Martin and her vehicle followed.

According to charging documents, officers located multiple glass smoking devices with crack cocaine residue, used syringes, digital scales with suspected drug residue, and various containers and plastic baggies containing substances suspected to be crack cocaine, heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine. Over ten syringes loaded with brown liquid suspected to be methamphetamine were also recovered.

Martin was the sole occupant of the vehicle and is listed as its registered owner. During questioning, she waived her Miranda rights and admitted to using and possessing methamphetamine, crack cocaine, heroin, and cocaine. She also confirmed that the narcotics and paraphernalia were inside her vehicle.

Martin was arrested and later released on her own recognizance.

Her case remains open, and a trial is currently scheduled for November 25, 2025, at the St. Mary’s District Court.

