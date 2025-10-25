Firefighters from Calvert and Anne Arundel County on Scene of 2-Alarm House Fire in Owings

On Saturday, October 25, 2025, at approximately 3:33 p.m., firefighters from Calvert and Anne Arundel Counties responded to the 3000 block of Morris Court in Owings, for the reported structure fire.

A short time after dispatch, the assignment was upgraded to a working fire dispatch to alert additional firefighters to the scene.

Crews responding to the scene reported a large column of smoke and advised due to the size of the home, the incident will be upgraded to a 2nd alarm.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to confirm fire showing from the first and second floors along with fire showing throughout the attic.

Within minutes of arrival, evacuation tones were sounded to a significant collapse of the structure, with all firefighters being ordered to exit the home with the incident declared a defensive only.

Two home occupants, a 49-year-old male and a 15-year-old female were transported to an area hospital with smoke inhalation injuries.

No other known injuries have been reported.

Firefighters from every department in Calvert County responded, along with mutual-aid from Anne Arundel and St. Mary’s County.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal has been requested to respond. SMECO and heavy equipment (excavator) is responding to assist firefighters as well.