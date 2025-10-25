Police Investigating Man and Woman Found Dead in Ridge

On Saturday, October 25, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 16000 block Three Notch Road in Ridge, for the reported two subjects not breathing.

Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene to find one male patient outside of the residence deceased, and one female patient inside of the residence deceased.

All other responding fire and EMS units were placed in service after CO poisoning was ruled out as a factor.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are on scene with death investigations currently underway.

Further updates will be provided when they become available from the Sheriff’s Office.