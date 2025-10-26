Two Suspects Charged in Theft Scheme Targeting Waldorf Home Depot

Charles County Sheriff’s officers assigned to the Neighborhood Enforcement Team have charged two suspects in connection with a series of organized thefts from a home improvement store located in Waldorf.

Over the course of five separate incidents in July 2025, approximately $11,000 in merchandise—including flooring, molding, lighting materials, sinks, and a refrigerator—was stolen. The suspects loaded building supplies onto carts and used fraudulent documentation to appear as if they were picking up orders that had already been prepaid.

Officers identified one of the suspects as Darrell Lee Anderson, 63, of Washington, D.C. After further investigation, officers observed Anderson at the store on September 9 preparing to commit another theft. He was taken into custody without incident. Detectives served a search warrant on his vehicle, recovering evidence tied to the thefts. Further investigation led to the identification and arrest of a second suspect, Clifton Eugene Ratliff, 58, of Temple Hills, Maryland. He was arrested on October 16, 2025. Anderson was released from the Charles County Detention Center on September 9 with a $2,000 bond and Ratliff was released on October 16 on personal recognizance.

