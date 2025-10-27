College of Southern Maryland Fall Enrollment Reaches Five Year High

This year, the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) welcomed its largest fall enrollment class in five years, as students make new investments in their future success.

CSM saw an enrollment increase of 7.7 percent compared to fall 2024, with 5,192 total students now enrolled.

This is the third consecutive year fall enrollment has grown, and the first term CSM has reached pre-pandemic enrollment.

“At CSM we are committed to creating new pathways to success and opportunities for students to build brighter futures,” said CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson. “Seeing our enrollment grow is an encouraging sign that students in Southern Maryland are investing in themselves and their futures.”



In 2024 CSM launched its five-year strategic plan, “Built for Success,” with one of the key focus areas to increase access for students to pursue higher education. This plan is guiding CSM to reach new students, reflected in the fall enrollment with 24 percent of students enrolling as first-time undergraduate students.

This increase also has a significant impact on the region. As one of the primary sources of higher education in Southern Maryland, CSM serves as a community partner contributing through economic investments and a steady supply of skilled workers who are filling gaps in the local workforce.

According to the CSM Lightcast Report, a recent economic and investment analysis, CSM students who relocate to Southern Maryland or stay in the area to attend the college contributed $6.4 million in income to the Southern Maryland economy during FY2022-2023. During that time, alumni working in the region also added more than $223 million in income.

Additionally, the report shows that earning an associate’s degree from CSM can increase graduates’ average annual earnings by approximately $8,700 compared to those with a high school diploma.

As part of its “Built for Success” strategic plan, CSM is working to build student momentum through increased student engagement and strengthening academic advising and student support services.

Creating opportunities for students to see the finish line can encourage retention and help students earn their degrees, increase their earnings, and make a positive impact on the local economy.

“Education is transformation. Every new student represents a future nurse, entrepreneur, or skilled worker who will strengthen the Southern Maryland economy. At CSM we’re proud to play a part in building a stronger, more resilient community,” said Dr. Wilson.

Fall enrollment at CSM is reflecting a larger national trend of students choosing community colleges to build their future. Data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center shows that enrollment across all institutional sectors, including two-year, four-year, and graduate institutions, increased during the 2024-2025 school year, with community colleges seeing the largest growth percentage of more than 5 percent.

As an important community partner, CSM increases student mobility to fill critical needs in the workforce. This is another focus of the “Built for Success” strategic plan, to guide students towards graduation and future careers through increased transfer opportunities and workforce partnerships, and advanced STEM curriculum to fulfill regional needs.

The Lightcast Report shows that this partnership not only benefits students, but also taxpayers across the region. In FY2022-2023, CSM added tax revenue of nearly $48 million from students’ higher lifetime earnings and increased business output, an increase from the more than $42 million in taxpayer dollars CSM received. This means for every dollar spent, taxpayers get back an average of 2.6 percent.

Additionally, by investing in students, CSM provided the state with social savings of more than $16 million in costs related to health care, the judicial system, and income assistance including reduced welfare and unemployment claims.

According to the Lightcast Report, “CSM enriches the lives of students by raising their lifetime earnings and helping them achieve their individual potential. CSM benefits society as a whole in Maryland by creating a more prosperous economy and generating a variety of savings through the improved lifestyles of students.”

The “Built for Success” strategic plan is now in its second year. CSM remains committed to following this plan to expand access, enhance momentum, and foster economic and social mobility for students.