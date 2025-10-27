Leonardtown Firefighters Rescue Dog That Fell Down Small Cliff Alongside Breton Bay

On Thursday, October 23, 2025, at approximately 3:00 p.m., firefighters from Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 41000 block of Solitude Lane in Leonardtown, for the reported animal rescue.

911 callers reported a dog fell down a cliff and was approximately 20 feet down the inaccessible area.

Our volunteers responded with 7 personnel staffing Squad 1 and Boat 1 with crews quickly locating, and removing the 13 year old Golden Retriever from the embankment along the water.

“Murphy” was returned to his family safe and sound with no injuries reported to the fluffy family member!

All photos courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

