Youth, Veteran, and Military Waterfowl Hunting Days Scheduled for 2025-26 Season

Maryland’s youth hunters, veterans, and military personnel will be afforded a unique opportunity to experience the tradition of waterfowl hunting on two special hunt days: Nov. 1, 2025 and Feb. 7, 2026.

“We encourage experienced waterfowl hunters to share waterfowling traditions and the legacy of conservation with youth and veteran hunters,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Director Karina Stonesifer. “The more new hunters we can immerse in our outdoor heritage, the more people will appreciate and conserve the diverse wildlife habitats that Maryland offers. At the same time we are pleased to offer this opportunity to our military veterans in appreciation for their service.”

Those 16 years of age or younger and military veterans (as defined in section 101 of title 38, United States Code) of any age and members of the Armed Forces on active duty, including members of the National Guard and Reserves on active duty (other than for training) may hunt ducks, geese, and coots on both public and private land on these two days.

Youth hunters must be accompanied by an unarmed adult at least 21 years old or by eligible military personnel also participating in the hunt. All eligible hunters and adult mentors must possess Maryland hunting licenses or be exempt from hunting license requirements.

Any adult participating in this hunt will need to purchase both a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp and a Federal Duck Stamp.

Youth hunters, including those possessing an apprentice license, must purchase a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp but do not need to purchase a Federal Duck Stamp if under 16 years of age.

The bag limits for the hunting days are the same as the regular seasons except:

DNR has introduced an updated online licensing system, MD Outdoors, including a new free mobile app of the same name. The system provides an easier-to-navigate interface and simplifies renewal. Licenses and stamps may be purchased through the licensing system (online or via the app), at a licensing agent, or by calling the department’s Licensing and Registration Service at 866-344-8889.

Hunters with questions may contact the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.