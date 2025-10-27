Public Hearing on October 28th For Mining Site Proposal Near Malcolm Elementary School in Charles County

The Board of Appeals for Charles County has been petitioned by Edward Gibbs, Jr. of Gibbs and Haller on behalf of Percontee, Inc. requesting Special Exception approval to allow Surface Mining of greater than 10 acres, as provided in Article XIII, § 297-212 Use Code #7.05.110 with associated conditions, and Article XXV § 297-415 of the Charles County Zoning Ordinance.

The proposed project site is located at 14935 Poplar Hill Road in Waldorf, Maryland, designated as Tax Map 17, Grid 2, Parcels 3 and 175, consisting of approximately 233 acres of land. The property is located within the Agricultural Conservation (AC) Zone.

The Board of Appeals hereby announces that a public hearing will be held on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. This hearing will be conducted in an in-person format only, no virtual option will be available. In-person attendees should report to the Charles County Government Building Auditorium located at 200 Baltimore Street, La Plata, MD 20646. The hearing is open to the public, and public testimony is encouraged.



Speakers will be allotted three (3) minutes. If a registered speaker is not available when called, the County reserves the right to move onto the next speaker. If you are unable to speak in person, you can submit comments at: https://www.charlescountymd.gov/government/boards-commissions/board-of-appeals/board-of-appeals-public-comment-and-speaker-registration-form . For questions regarding public participation, please contact the Clerk to the Board of Appeals via email at [email protected]

You can watch the hearing live on CCGTV through the following options: Comcast Channel 95, Verizon FIOS Channel 10, or Online livestream: https://www.charlescountymd.gov/services/mediaservices/charles-county-government-television/ccgtv-live-stream. The full recording of the hearing can be viewed the following business day at https://reflect-charlescountymd.cablecast.tv/CablecastPublicSite/?channel=1. Citizens with special needs may contact Lisa Cureton, Clerk to the Board of Appeals, at 240-776-6686 or Maryland Relay Service TDD 1-800-735-2258.

The associated documents for Docket #1476, filed on October 29, 2024, will be available for inspection in the Department of Planning and Growth Management, Planning Division, Charles County Government Building or online at: https://charlescountymd.info/Docket1476 on or after October 13, 2025. You may review the full agenda at: https://www.charlescountymd.gov/government/boards-commissions/meeting-agendas-minutes.