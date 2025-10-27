Ridge VFD Auxiliary Member Awarded With Prestigious Fire and Life Safety Award

On Friday, October 24th – During the 66th Annual Mid Atlantic Life Safety Conference and Awards Banquet in Annapolis, MD, Ridge VFD Auxiliary Vice President Jessica Snyder was awarded the 2025 John C. Spiker, Sr. Excellence in Life Safety Educator of the Year Award for her outstanding work as our Fire Prevention Co-Lead.

This award honors the public fire and life safety community member who has significantly contributed to fire and/or life safety programs within the Mid-Atlantic area.

Jessica was recognized, among other things, for her outstanding efforts with our “Chili Cookoff & Fire Safety Palooza” and her re-activation of our Babysitters Safety Class.

This is the second year in a row someone from Ridge VFD has won this prestigious award! (Capt Scot Best won in 2024).

Congratulations to Jessica on her much deserved award!

