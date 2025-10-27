Historic St. Mary’s City November 2025 Events

October 27, 2025

Historic St. Mary’s City is excited to share its lineup of events for the month of November 2025. From interactive family days to hands-on art workshops, there’s something for everyone this month at the museum!

Fire Making Workshop – November 1, 2025 | 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Teens ages 13–18 learn fire-starting skills with flint, steel, and natural materials. Ends with s’mores. Registration required. Info and registration:  [email protected]

Little Explorers: Woodland Creatures – November 5, 2025 | 10–11 a.m.
Preschoolers explore animals of the forest through play, crafts, and stories at the Visitor Center and Woodland Indian Hamlet.  Admission:  $4 per child + one accompanying adult

Hearth Cooking Workshop – November 8, 2025 | 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
Cook with apples and seasonal fruits using 17th-century recipes at Van Sweringen’s Inn. Ages 8+. Advance registration required. Info and registration:  [email protected]

Homeschool Wednesday Workshops – November 12, 2025
Hands-on workshops bring history to life for homeschool families. Sessions include chores, colonial trade, and Indigenous lifeways. Ages vary; preregistration required. [email protected]

Book Club: Madam Secretary – November 12, 2025 | 2 p.m.  | Visitor Center Auditorium
Discuss Stephanie Dray’s Madam Secretary, exploring the life of Frances Perkins, the first woman in a U.S. presidential cabinet. Free.

Hearth & Home – Nov. 28 & 29, 2025 | 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Celebrate the close of the museum season with historic food demonstrations. Bring a canned good for $1 off admission.

For more information about these events and to plan your visit, please go to www.hsmcdigshistory.org/events/

