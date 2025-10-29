LEXINGTON PARK MURDER: Surveillance Video Shows Wife Giving Gun to Suspect Moments Before Killing Unarmed Man

David Scott Jones, 58, of Lexington Park, has been charged in the murder of Carl Joseph Carpenter, that occurred during a confrontation outside a residence on Bellevue Court on October 27, 2025. Court documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County show Jones faces six charges: first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, use of a firearm in a felony or violent crime, and possession of a loaded handgun on his person. He is being held without bond following a bail review hearing held on October 29, 2025.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the residence just before 6:40 p.m. after receiving a report of an ongoing assault. As they responded, further information indicated that shots had been fired and that one person was not breathing. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of Carl Joseph Carpenter, 38, lying in a gravel bed next to the driveway of the property. The victim had sustained gunshot wounds to the head and upper body. His 2021 Ford Ranger was parked nearby and confirmed to be registered to him.

David Scott Jones was observed exiting the garage of the residence holding a black handgun with the slide locked to the rear. When confronted by law enforcement, Jones allegedly threw the weapon toward the front door and surrendered. The firearm was identified as a Smith & Wesson 9mm, registered to his wife, Djhonna Mari Jones. A frisk of Jones reportedly revealed a concealed sheathed knife, a pair of black metal nunchucks, and a magazine containing .45 caliber ammunition. Investigators also recovered an unloaded Kimber 1911 handgun registered to the victim in the driveway, and a loaded .45 caliber magazine consistent with that firearm was found in the front yard grass near the victim’s vehicle. Spent shell casings were also located at the scene.

A resident witness provided home surveillance footage, which investigators reviewed alongside statements from individuals present. The video reportedly shows that at 6:34 p.m., the victim arrived at the residence to pick up a witness for work. Soon after, Jones and Djhonna Mari Jones arrived in a white Hyundai sedan. Jones exited the driver’s side and walked toward the victim’s vehicle, initiating a verbal confrontation. The victim, seated in his truck, stated, “This can be your property but I need to leave.” Jones responded, “You need to leave, that’s cool.” When the victim said, “I need to move my car,” Jones replied, “No, move the car when I want, ni##a, I’m West Coast, cuz”.

As the victim prepared to exit his truck, Jones asked, “Oh, you gonna shoot me?” Djhonna Mari Jones walked past the two men during the altercation and entered the garage. The victim said, “All I’m trying to do is leave,” and Jones asked again, “You wanna shoot me?” Jones then asked his wife, “Where you going?” to which she responded, “Get you what you need.” The victim attempted to calm the situation, saying, “Are we cool now?” followed by, “Can I put this away?” referring to his firearm. Jones replied, “Believe me, I was about to get mine,” then laughed, adding, “Just so you know, we were about to do this thing together.” The victim replied, “Just so you know, ain’t scared,” and Jones said, “I don’t want you to be scared, don’t want you to be scared, bro.” The victim then appeared to unload his firearm and said, “Here, watch out,” while clearing the chamber.

According to investigators, Jones took the victim’s firearm and began walking toward the residence. As he did, he turned toward the victim and pointed the weapon at him, saying, “Mother fu##er, look. Look—you on my property now.” The victim replied, “With no f##king rounds, bro,” and Jones responded, “Ohh, don’t worry about no rounds,” while reaching toward the house. At that moment, Djhonna Mari Jones exited the residence and handed a second handgun directly to Jones, which he accepted with his right hand. Now holding both firearms, Jones approached the victim again, stating, “With no rounds, with no rounds—you are my fu##ing problem.” A witness then began to exit the vehicle, and Jones allegedly kicked the victim in the midsection.

The victim then tackled Jones to the ground. After a brief struggle, and with the assistance of witnesses and Djhonna, the victim stood up. The victim then reportedly said, “I didn’t point [a] weapon at you.” Jones responded, “F##k you, you on my property, motherfu##er.” Djhonna then told the victim, “If I were you, I’d get the f##k in my car and leave.” The victim walked toward his vehicle and asked Jones if he was going to move his car. Jones told a witness to move the vehicle instead. As the victim opened his driver’s side door and stood between it and the vehicle frame, Jones allegedly yelled, “Get the f##k out of here before I blast your ass.” He then said, “I should shoot you in your head. You know what—f##k it!” and fired a shot through the window, striking the victim in the head.

The victim collapsed into the gravel, and Jones walked over and fired additional rounds into his upper body and head. Investigators stated that earlier attempts by witnesses to de-escalate the confrontation were unsuccessful. The names of the witnesses who intervened have not been publicly released.

Following the incident, a records check revealed that Jones is prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous convictions, including a crime of violence, a disqualifying felony, and a misdemeanor with a sentence exceeding two years. Jones was read his Miranda rights at 2:48 a.m. and provided a verbal statement to investigators. He was positively identified through his Maryland driver’s license photo.

Jones was formally charged on October 28, 2025, and had his initial appearance the same day. He is represented by the Office of the Public Defender. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 24, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. in courtroom 1 of the St. Mary’s County District Court.

