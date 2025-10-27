One Dead, One Injured, One in Custody After Assault and Shooting in Lexington Park

On Monday October 27, 2025 at approximately 6:40 p.m., police responded to the 21000 block of Bellevue Court in Lexington Park, for the reported active disturbance and possible fight.

The 911 caller reported an active disturbance with the callers father being pinned on the ground by someone.

A few minutes later, multiple 911 callers reported shots fired.

Firefighters and and emergency medical services were dispatched to stage in the area until police arrived to secure the scene.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene to find one subject deceased from an unknown amount of gunshot wounds, one adult male subject suffering from injuries from an assault, and placed the shooter into custody.

Emergency medical services arrived on the scene to confirm one victim deceased on scene in the driveway of the residence, with the second patient being evaluated and treated for injuries from the assault.

The 58-year-old male suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police remain on the scene to investigate the incident. Avoid the area and expect the street to be closed for the next 4+ hours.