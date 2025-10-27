VIDEO: One Dead, One in Custody After Assault and Shooting in Lexington Park

UPDATE 10/28/2025 – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following: On Monday, October 27, 2025, at approximately 6:40 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 21000 block of Bellevue Court in Lexington Park for a reported assault in progress.

While deputies were enroute, dispatchers advised that shots had been fired and that one individual appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased male near the driveway of the residence with apparent gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.

A male, identified as David Scott Jones, 58, a resident at the location, was found holding a handgun.

When confronted by deputies, Jones released the weapon and was taken into custody without incident.

Through the preliminary investigation, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division determined that Jones and the victim had been involved in a verbal altercation immediately before the shooting.

Jones has been charged with the following offenses:

First-degree murder

Second-degree murder

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence

Loaded handgun on person

Jones is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown pending a bail hearing.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information who has not yet provided a statement is asked to contact Detective Andrew Burgess at 301-475-4200, ext. 8041, or by email at [email protected].



