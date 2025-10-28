CSM Night of Engineering Promotes Pathways to Industry Careers on October 29th, 2025

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) is inviting aspiring engineers to explore how regional partnerships are expanding career opportunities during Night of Engineering on October 29, at 6 p.m.

Attendees will be introduced to the associate of science degree programs at CSM, transfer pathways to four-year bachelor’s degrees with the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland (USMSM), and engineering career opportunities in the region.

The Southern Maryland Engineering Partnership is the area’s flagship engineering transfer path, which allows mechanical and electrical engineering students to transfer to the University of Maryland’s A. James Clark School of Engineering at the USMSM in California, MD. Students then have an opportunity to intern with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), which could lead to full-time employment.



“Engineering is such a critical part of the Southern Maryland economy. We love to see younger students aspire to be a part of it, but sometimes that light at the end of the road can feel really far away,” said Christine Owens, Southern Maryland Engineering Partnership Program Coordinator. “Night of Engineering can show students different pathways to achieve their goals, make those goals feel more attainable, and inspire the next generation of Southern Maryland engineers.”

CSM and UMD faculty will introduce event participants to the courses offered as part of the two-year associate of science degrees that seamlessly transfer to four-year bachelor’s programs in several different engineering fields, including mechanical, electrical, civil, chemical, computer, bio-med, fire protection, or aerospace. Representatives from community partners will then introduce prospective students to the kinds of jobs available in Southern Maryland, the demand for which is expected to continue to grow.

According to the Maryland Department of Labor, the statewide engineering industry is expected to grow by nearly 6 percent by 2033.

“We’re already seeing a need for more engineers in Southern Maryland, and we know that need is only going to continue growing,” Owens said. “Our community partnerships are incredibly important to making sure we’re empowering students to fill these workforce needs, and setting them up to be successful at each step of their educational and professional journey.”

Night of Engineering will be held on Wednesday, October 29, at 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. at the USMSM Southern Maryland Autonomous Research and Technology (SMART) Building in St. Mary’s County.

Following testimony from CSM and USMSM students, attendees will have an opportunity to tour the SMART Building, hear from faculty, and see demonstrations of the state-of-the-art labs.

There is an option to attend via Zoom. Participants can register to attend on the event website