Police Investigating Single Vehicle Hit and Run in Mechanicsville

On Monday, October 27, 2025, at approximately 10:17 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 27337 Thompson Corner Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single Ford pickup truck off the roadway, into a utility pole with live wires across the roadway.

Upon further investigation, witnesses reported the driver of the vehicle, had fled on foot prior to the arrival of First Responders.

Police are investigating the hit and run. No known injuries have been reported.

SMECO responded to the scene and operated for multiple hours due to the crash knocking out power to nearly 1,000 nearby residents.

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

