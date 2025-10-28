Teen Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for After Armed Carjacking at Waldorf Food Lion

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, October 9, 2025, Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced Nasir Maurice Cooper, 19, to 12 years in prison for Conspiracy to Commit Carjacking.

Upon release, Cooper will be placed on supervised probation for five years. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces an additional 8 years in prison.

Cooper pled guilty to the charge on August 22, 2025.

During the morning hours of June 9, 2024, officers with Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Food Lion in the 3200 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the report of a carjacking.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim, who reported that two male suspects approached her and attempted to steal her purse.

A struggle followed, during which one suspect, later determined to be co-defendant Steven Nathaniel Franklin, brandished a handgun and threatened to shoot her.



While Franklin threatened the victim, the second suspect, later identified as Cooper, stood next to the victim’s vehicle. The victim then gave her purse and ran to the store to get help.

Both Franklin and Cooper entered the victim’s vehicle, with the victim’s purse, and fled the scene.

A further investigation revealed that prior to the incident, Franklin and Cooper had looked at a Mercedes vehicle for sale nearby. Franklin’s fingerprints were recovered from that vehicle, leading investigators to positively identify him.

The victim’s vehicle was later located in Prince George’s County. When officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled into Washington, D.C. Officers were ultimately able to stop the vehicle, and two male occupants fled; however, both were apprehended.

The driver was identified as Franklin; the passenger was identified as Cooper. At the time of his arrest, Cooper was wearing the same shoes the victim had described one suspect wearing. He was also found with a black Nike face mask that the victim also described.

While Franklin and Cooper were in possession of the victim’s purse, her credit cards and debit cards were used to make purchases from various locations.

On May 9, 2025, Franklin entered a guilty plea to Armed Carjacking and the Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun. He was sentenced the same day to 12 years in prison. Upon his release, he will be on supervised probation for five years. If Franklin violates the terms of his probation, he also faces an additional 8 years in prison.